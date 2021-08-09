POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

POSCO stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. POSCO has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $8,299,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

