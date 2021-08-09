Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $7.32 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $949.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.40.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. Analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 9.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mesoblast by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $1,794,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

