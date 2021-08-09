Raymond James Raises Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $30.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

STWD opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 167,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

