NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.98.

NEX opened at $3.81 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $821.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

