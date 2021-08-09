Morgan Stanley Purchases 8,047 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.81% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $22,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 183.6% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

IDU stock opened at $83.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.72. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $69.85 and a one year high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.