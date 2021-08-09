Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Position Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,992 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $12,376,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 320.8% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 946,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,928 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $9,827,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $9,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

