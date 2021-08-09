Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,278 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

