Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 219.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in National Grid by 85.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in National Grid by 52.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NGG opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.03. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 127.32%.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

