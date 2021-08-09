Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 600 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in RLI were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $1,890,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $1,159,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $109.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.31. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

