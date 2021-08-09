Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 2,800 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,783,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.29. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

