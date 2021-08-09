Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHX opened at $23.46 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 80.90 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.08.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

