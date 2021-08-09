Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells $349,300.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,615,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matson alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $320,200.00.

MATX opened at $71.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.95. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Matson’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 452,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $11,225,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.