Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $223,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Serge Topjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Serge Topjian sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $372,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $457,070.97.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -216.71. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

