Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,600 shares of company stock worth $6,598,288. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 56,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares during the period.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

