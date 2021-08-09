FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Sells $35,150.00 in Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $35,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $303.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 30.63%. Equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

