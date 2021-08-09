Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells $59,301.30 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CALX stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Calix alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.