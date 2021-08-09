Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells $59,301.30 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CALX stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.
About Calix
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
