Financial Contrast: Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) & Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT)

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Apex Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Avalara shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Apex Technology Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avalara and Apex Technology Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 1 10 0 2.91 Apex Technology Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avalara currently has a consensus price target of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Avalara’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avalara is more favorable than Apex Technology Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Avalara has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apex Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avalara and Apex Technology Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $500.57 million 29.13 -$49.18 million ($0.46) -368.70 Apex Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A

Avalara has higher revenue and earnings than Apex Technology Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Avalara and Apex Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -13.67% -5.91% -4.12% Apex Technology Acquisition N/A -750.42% -10.63%

Summary

Avalara beats Apex Technology Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device for processing and storing transactions on-site for regularly scheduled uploads to AvaTax; Avalara Licensing, an online platform for business licenses and sales tax registrations; VAT Expert, a Web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier value-added tax (VAT) numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes through electronic compliance report validation, electronic invoice authentication and preparation, tax determination, and returns preparation; and Avalara Item Classification, a solution that addresses the process of assigning proper country-specific Harmonized System codes to products. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Apex Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of Apex Technology Sponsor LLC.

