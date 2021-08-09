Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,200 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNM opened at $47.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

