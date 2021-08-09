Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,400 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Adient were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $34,329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after acquiring an additional 884,618 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 856.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 632,360 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 868,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after acquiring an additional 413,560 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth $14,813,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $38.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

