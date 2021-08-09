Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after buying an additional 185,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after buying an additional 141,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,418,000 after buying an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 77,854 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.07.

ARVN stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.40.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,492,549.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,864 shares of company stock worth $7,806,654 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

