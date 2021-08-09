Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation engages in the production and sale of various chemical, healthcare, and performance products primarily in Japan. The company’s Electronics Applications segment offers optical recording media, display materials, and polyester films. Its Designed Materials segment engages in the business related to aluminum composite materials, sales of construction and industrial materials, plastic shrinkable labels for PET bottles and heat shrinkable tubes. The company’s Health Care segment is involved in businesses related to chemicals and related products, manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, clinical testing and diagnostics. Its Chemicals segment engages in the businesses of industrial and specialty chemicals, nonionic surfactants, glycol ethers, and fine chemicals. The company’s Polymers segment’s businesses comprise activities in the areas of PET, polyethylene, and nylon resins for automotive industry. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of MTLHY opened at $42.20 on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Chemical will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

