Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GBNXF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.53. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

