HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HLTRF stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

