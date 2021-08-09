HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
HLTRF stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
