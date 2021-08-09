Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Covanta alerts:

NYSE:CVA opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Covanta has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $20.16.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Covanta will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Covanta by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 9.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 22,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 93.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 545,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.