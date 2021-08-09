Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONCT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.