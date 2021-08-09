Intesa Sanpaolo’s (ISNPY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.34. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

