Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,498 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 43,316 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 411,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $67.36 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

