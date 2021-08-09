Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $718,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.88 million, a PE ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

