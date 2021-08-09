Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,514 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $69,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $92,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $94,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $113,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KALA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

