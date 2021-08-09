Analysts Set Expectations for Abiomed, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Abiomed in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

ABMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $345.88 on Monday. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 9.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

