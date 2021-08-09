Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,075 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Compugen worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Compugen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGEN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of CGEN opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.31. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Compugen Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.