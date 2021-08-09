Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 35.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 33.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $50.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

