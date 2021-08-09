Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.65 Million Stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 448.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,628.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,505,985. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

