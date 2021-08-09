Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,845 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at $445,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $64.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In related news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $167,106 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

