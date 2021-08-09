QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,588 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 242,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 242.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period.

NYSE:QTS opened at $77.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

