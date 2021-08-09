Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $437,000 in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAXN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $6,272,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $6,003,000. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,163,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,085,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXN stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.68. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

