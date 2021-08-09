Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 6,243 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $3,384,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $82.80 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $82.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

