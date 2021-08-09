Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $445,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Discovery by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

