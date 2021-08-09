Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,387 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,941,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 26,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $887,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,374 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,208. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

