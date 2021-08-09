14,077 Shares in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Second Sight Medical Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 142.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the first quarter worth $109,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the first quarter worth $103,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 60.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 48.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EYES opened at $3.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

