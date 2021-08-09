Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RMBS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $24.91 on Friday. Rambus has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

