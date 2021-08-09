Oppenheimer Trims Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price to $16.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $412.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Provention Bio by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 19.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

