Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) PT Raised to $26.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of RDUS opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.90. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.52.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after buying an additional 276,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.