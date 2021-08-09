Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $121,000 Position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Addex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADXN stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

