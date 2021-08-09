Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Willdan Group news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $36.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

WLDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

