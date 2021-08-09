Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $22,425,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 84.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 87.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 171,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 475.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $102.21 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $108.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.88.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,963,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,157,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,425 shares of company stock valued at $17,346,108 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

