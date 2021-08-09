Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PARXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.58.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.