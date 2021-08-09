Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RAIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raiffeisen Bank International currently has an average rating of Hold.

Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.83. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

