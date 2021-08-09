Securitas’ (SCTBF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Securitas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

SCTBF stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Securitas has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.32.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

