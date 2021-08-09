Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of 1847 Goedeker as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

In other 1847 Goedeker news, Director Ellery Roberts bought 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,337.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,744 shares of company stock valued at $77,462. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GOED opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter.

1847 Goedeker Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

